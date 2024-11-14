First National Trust Co Decreases Holdings in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in CB Financial Services were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 115.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 364,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. 33.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CB Financial Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of CBFV opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $29.90.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Analysts forecast that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

CB Financial Services Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

