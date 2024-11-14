First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Declares Dividend of $0.57 (NASDAQ:INBKZ)

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5675 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $25.65.

first internet bancorp operates as the bank holding company for first internet bank of indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the united states. the company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

