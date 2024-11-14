First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Declares Dividend of $0.57 (NASDAQ:INBKZ)

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5675 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Price Performance
Shares of First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $25.65.
First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Company Profile
