First Heartland Consultants Inc. Reduces Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FOCT stock opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $572.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

