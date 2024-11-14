First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 313 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,870,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,574,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,175 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1,392.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,125,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $650,043,000 after buying an additional 5,715,155 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,021,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,627,000 after buying an additional 529,237 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,789,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,062,000 after acquiring an additional 178,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,830,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,788,000 after acquiring an additional 150,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $91.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $220.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.39.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

