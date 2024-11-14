First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $317,000 Stock Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEPW. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the third quarter valued at about $281,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SEPW stock opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.01. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (SEPW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPW was launched on Aug 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

