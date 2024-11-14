First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Stock Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 212.6% in the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JULW stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.72. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The firm has a market cap of $153.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.45.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

