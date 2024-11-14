First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys Shares of 12,086 Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,086 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Upland Software by 115.4% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 589,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 315,651 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Upland Software by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 185,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPLD. StockNews.com raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Upland Software Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of UPLD opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

