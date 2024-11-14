First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,410 VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.46 on Thursday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

