First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:FGBIP)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FGBIP opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.16. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.