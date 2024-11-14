First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:FGBIP)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:FGBIP opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.16. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $23.25.
First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
