Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Buys 1,377 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. GXO Logistics accounts for approximately 3.0% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $10,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 35.8% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 52,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,308,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,135,000 after purchasing an additional 376,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GXO shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

GXO opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

