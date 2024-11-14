Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.79% from the company’s previous close.

FTT has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities upgraded Finning International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Finning International from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$51.00 target price on Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Finning International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.00.

Finning International Trading Up 1.3 %

Finning International Company Profile

Shares of FTT stock traded up C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,135. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$34.04 and a 52 week high of C$45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.84. The company has a market cap of C$5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

