Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stake Lowered by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $8,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $308,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.11. The stock had a trading volume of 38,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,489. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.55 and a fifty-two week high of $186.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.45 and a 200-day moving average of $168.80.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

