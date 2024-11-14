FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Announces Earnings Results

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02, Zacks reports. FGI Industries had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. FGI Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
FGI Industries Stock Up 14.5 %
FGI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,900. FGI Industries has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94.
About FGI Industries
