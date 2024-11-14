FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Announces Earnings Results

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02, Zacks reports. FGI Industries had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. FGI Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

FGI Industries Stock Up 14.5 %

FGI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,900. FGI Industries has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94.

About FGI Industries

Read More

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

