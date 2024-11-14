Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,236 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $28,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,437,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Analog Devices by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Analog Devices by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,726,000 after buying an additional 644,945 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,754,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,617,000 after purchasing an additional 700,862 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,351,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $993,293,000 after acquiring an additional 767,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.74. 82,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,018. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.66 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.02. The stock has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,495 shares of company stock worth $25,229,958 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

