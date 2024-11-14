Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 42.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.09. 169,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,481,669. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $150.15 and a 52-week high of $220.38. The company has a market cap of $188.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

