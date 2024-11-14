Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN traded down $6.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $294.80. 169,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.52 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.15 and a 200-day moving average of $318.15.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 115.24%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

