Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $21.41 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 255,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $21,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth about $476,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after acquiring an additional 70,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Masco from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.96.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Trading Down 0.5 %

MAS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.89. 30,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $58.89 and a 1-year high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.