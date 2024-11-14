Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85,297 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,278,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,267,000 after buying an additional 61,544 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 79.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 26,141 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 18.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,226,000 after buying an additional 94,026 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AAON by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 562,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,595,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of AAON by 65.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 13,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other AAON news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 4,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $654,078.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,490.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Sidoti lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Baird R W upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

AAON Trading Up 0.4 %

AAON stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.20. 9,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 0.79. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.09 and a 1 year high of $144.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.85 and a 200-day moving average of $92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.06.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.80 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 15.78%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 14.10%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

