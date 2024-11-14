FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the October 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FAT Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FATBP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,133. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.1719 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli’s, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe and Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

