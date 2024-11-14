Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Thomas A. Bowers Sells 2,680 Shares

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total value of $6,266,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FICO stock opened at $2,348.45 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $1,006.71 and a twelve month high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,985.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,669.35.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,964.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

