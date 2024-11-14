FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.80-17.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE FDS opened at $490.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $494.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $459.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.71.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Several analysts have commented on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.57.

In other news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $780,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 299 shares in the company, valued at $143,819. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,259.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299 shares in the company, valued at $143,819. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,877. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

