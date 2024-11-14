Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,077,000 after buying an additional 6,805,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330,887 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $121.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $534.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.06 and a 200 day moving average of $116.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

