eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $724,000.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,489,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,281,878.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $705,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $515,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $512,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $531,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $536,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $557,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $711,500.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,251 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $18,765.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $724,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 59,935 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $743,793.35.

eXp World Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPI traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 859,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,734. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.27 and a beta of 2.31.

eXp World Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPI. BTIG Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter worth $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 102.2% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in eXp World during the second quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

