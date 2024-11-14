Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Trading 3.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 21,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 54,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Excelsior Mining Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.77.

About Excelsior Mining

(Get Free Report)

Excelsior Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company holds interests in the Gunnison copper project; the Johnson Camp Mine; and the Strong and Harris copper-zinc-silver project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Excelsior Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelsior Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.