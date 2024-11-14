Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 574241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Evotec Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57.

About Evotec

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

