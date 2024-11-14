Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.25 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 2.13. Everi has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,567.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 44.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Everi by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 546,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 66,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everi by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,415,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,522,000 after purchasing an additional 236,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,503,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,106,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

