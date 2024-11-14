Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) EVP Kevin E. Bryant Sells 48,141 Shares

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $3,029,513.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62.93. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Evergy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $62.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,894. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Get Our Latest Report on EVRG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 47.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.