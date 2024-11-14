Evercore ISI Increases Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Price Target to $11.00

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $18.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $983.38 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HE. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 34.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 30.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

