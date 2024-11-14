Euronav (CMBT) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Euronav and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $1.24 billion $858.03 million 2.21 Euronav Competitors $676.61 million $120.80 million 5.13

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Get Euronav alerts:

Dividends

Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Euronav pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.3% and pay out 29.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Euronav is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

43.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Euronav has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav’s competitors have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Euronav and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav 117.02% 22.29% 10.17% Euronav Competitors 30.93% 15.53% 8.09%

Summary

Euronav beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Euronav

(Get Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.