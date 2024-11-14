Euronav (CMBT) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Euronav and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Euronav
|$1.24 billion
|$858.03 million
|2.21
|Euronav Competitors
|$676.61 million
|$120.80 million
|5.13
Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Dividends
Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Euronav pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.3% and pay out 29.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Euronav is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Volatility & Risk
Euronav has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav’s competitors have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Euronav and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Euronav
|117.02%
|22.29%
|10.17%
|Euronav Competitors
|30.93%
|15.53%
|8.09%
Summary
Euronav beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.
About Euronav
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.
