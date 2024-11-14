Ethereum (ETH) Price Hits $3,186.93 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,186.93 or 0.03496095 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $383.77 billion and $46.61 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00035749 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00009127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,421,269 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

