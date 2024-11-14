Eric Ellingsen Sells 1,238 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,238 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $75,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,817.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ZION opened at $60.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $33.66 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.83.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 37.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 49.7% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZION has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.