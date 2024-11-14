Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Jushi FY2024 Earnings

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Jushi in a research report issued on Monday, November 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jushi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Jushi’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.
Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Jushi had a negative net margin of 20.93% and a negative return on equity of 5,529.11%. The firm had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.53 million.
Jushi Stock Up 16.6 %
Jushi Company Profile
Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of cannabis for medical and adult-use markets. The company offers flower, extracts, concentrates, edibles, oil, pre-rolls, tinctures, capsules, softgels, cannabis-infused gummies and ultra-premium chocolate, and topicals products, as well as vaporization devices and cartridges under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jushi
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Shopify Stock Rally Continues: Why the Growth Story Isn’t Over
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Tariff Troubles: 3 Stocks Planning Higher Prices
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Mercer Near Rock Bottom: Is This High-Yield Play Set to Soar?
Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.