Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Jushi FY2024 Earnings

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Jushi in a research report issued on Monday, November 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jushi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Jushi’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get Jushi alerts:

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Jushi had a negative net margin of 20.93% and a negative return on equity of 5,529.11%. The firm had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.53 million.

Jushi Stock Up 16.6 %

Jushi Company Profile

OTCMKTS:JUSHF opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Jushi has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.

(Get Free Report)

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of cannabis for medical and adult-use markets. The company offers flower, extracts, concentrates, edibles, oil, pre-rolls, tinctures, capsules, softgels, cannabis-infused gummies and ultra-premium chocolate, and topicals products, as well as vaporization devices and cartridges under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.