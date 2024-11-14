EQT (EQT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

EQT (NYSE: EQT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/5/2024 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2024 – EQT is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2024 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/4/2024 – EQT had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $43.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – EQT was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

9/26/2024 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/18/2024 – EQT had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – EQT had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EQT Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $42.86. 7,029,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,076,082. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 32.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in EQT by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

