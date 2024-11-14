EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. KeyCorp decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.20.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $134.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.92.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.975 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

