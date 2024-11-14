Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 24,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 159.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Flowserve in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Flowserve Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FLS opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flowserve

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.