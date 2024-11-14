Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Everest Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Everest Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 30,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In related news, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total value of $93,741.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,756.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $348.64 per share, with a total value of $1,000,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,443,062.08. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total value of $93,741.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,756.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $370.72 on Thursday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $343.76 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $381.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.60. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EG. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $527.00 to $517.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $406.00 to $402.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.00.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

