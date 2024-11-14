Entropy Technologies LP Takes $893,000 Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 92,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cinemark by 38.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 31,739 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 7.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cinemark by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter.

Cinemark stock opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.61. Cinemark had a return on equity of 60.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $921.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,543.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cinemark from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. B. Riley lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cinemark from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

