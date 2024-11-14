Entropy Technologies LP Sells 50,437 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 84.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,996 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 50,437 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in NetApp by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 293,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,809,000 after buying an additional 47,951 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NetApp by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 267,040 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,031,000 after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in NetApp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,411 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $119.68 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.41 and a twelve month high of $135.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.76.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.41% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.06.

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $208,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $208,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $88,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,782.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,890 shares of company stock worth $1,369,172. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

