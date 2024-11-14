Entropy Technologies LP Sells 32,046 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,046 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,814,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,597,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,795,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,671,000 after purchasing an additional 170,374 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,552,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,485,000 after purchasing an additional 384,564 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.9% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,965,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,812,000 after purchasing an additional 232,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,218,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,617,000 after buying an additional 132,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

