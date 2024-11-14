Entropy Technologies LP Sells 20,964 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,964 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 37.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SMAR opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.16 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $56.55.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.50 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $280,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,439,610.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $280,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,439,610.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $197,726.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,374.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,989 shares of company stock worth $2,068,874. 4.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

