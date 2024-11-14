Entropy Technologies LP Sells 18,456 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,456 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,710,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 10,856.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,465 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Trade Desk by 100.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,275,000 after purchasing an additional 872,555 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 3,973.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after purchasing an additional 437,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Trade Desk by 78.3% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 983,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,934,000 after purchasing an additional 431,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, New Street Research cut Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.65.

Trade Desk Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $127.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $132.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average of $102.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $14,097,829.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,897,150.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $14,097,829.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,897,150.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,898.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,556,291 shares of company stock valued at $169,960,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

