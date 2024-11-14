Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 189,700 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 189,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth $61,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $61,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AQN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.75 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.68. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $573.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -20.16%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

