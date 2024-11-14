Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Everest Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,441,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Everest Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 30,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Everest Group by 69.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $348.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,596.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,443,062.08. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total transaction of $93,741.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,756.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $348.64 per share, with a total value of $1,000,596.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,443,062.08. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $403.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.00.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of EG opened at $370.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $381.70 and its 200-day moving average is $380.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $343.76 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 12.52%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

