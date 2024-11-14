Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in CNA Financial by 366.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,401,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,217 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,760,000 after buying an additional 570,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CNA Financial by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,068,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,247,000 after acquiring an additional 334,463 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CNA Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $938,107.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,141.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $938,107.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,141.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas Worman sold 22,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $1,119,933.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,628.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,680 shares of company stock worth $3,355,577. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

CNA stock opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.65. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

CNA Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.