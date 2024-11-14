Entropy Technologies LP Invests $883,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 56.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 92.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 101.0% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 24,009 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $129.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.76. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $174.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,099. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

