Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 10,800 Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 13.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 27,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 0.3 %

BPMC opened at $96.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day moving average of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $61.10 and a 12 month high of $121.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 112.30% and a negative net margin of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $128.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $324,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,332.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

