Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 10,800 Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 13.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 27,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Blueprint Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.39.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $96.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day moving average is $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 0.59. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.10 and a fifty-two week high of $121.90.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $128.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 29.48% and a negative return on equity of 112.30%. The business’s revenue was up 126.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $324,499.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,332.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.