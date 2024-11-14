Entropy Technologies LP Acquires 1,427 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Toro by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 325,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 27.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Toro by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 141,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toro by 20.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 138,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Toro by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toro Price Performance

TTC opened at $82.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.22. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $77.15 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

