Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Boosted by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.65. 1,686,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,287,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.95 and a twelve month high of $30.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.65%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

