Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Short Interest Down 39.7% in October

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the October 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.55. 7,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

